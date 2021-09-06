Tantan Taufiq Lubis, Vice President of World Islamic Youth (ICYF

Photo: Delegation of the Republic of Indonesia at the 4th General Assembly of the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ICYF) in Istanbul, Turkey, August 25-28 2021. (Photo: Special)

Istanbul, MINA – Indonesian youth, Tantan Taufiq Lubis was entrusted and re-elected as the Asian Representative for the Islamic Conference Youth Forum (ICYF) Youth Forum, as well as being the Vice President of Islamic Youth for the World Level accompanying President Taha Ayhan from Turkey.

The re-election of the Chairperson of NYC Indonesia and the Founder of the OIC Indonesia Youth Tantan Taufiq Lubis was announced at the 4th General Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey on August 25-28, 2021, which was held by ICYF, as stated in a written statement by the OIC Youth Indonesia on Sunday.

In addition, the 4th ICYF general assembly also elected a new Vice President Alegia Jarju from Gambia to represent the African Region and Dr. Mohamad Hazimeh from Lebanon represents the Arab Region.

OIC World Youth/ICYF and ICYF Eurasian Regional Center (ICYF-ERC) as OIC affiliate organs in charge of youth development and empowerment in 56 countries have become partners in various youth activities in Asia, Africa, Arabia, Eurasia, and Indonesia as partners strategic.

The General Assembly also resulted resolutions on Karabakh, Afghanistan, Palestine, Kashmir, Rohingya, and Uyghurs in particular on humanity and peace.

The youth representatives’ appreciation of the Governments of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Qatar, Bangladesh and Lebanon for the support of local governments for youth activities and their cooperation with ICYF as host of the secretariat, host of various youth high-level meetings, and host of the OIC/OIC Youth Capital Youth Capital.

Appreciation to the ICYF secretariat for the successful establishment of Model OIC (MOIC) University Representatives at various universities and campuses in OIC member countries and fully supporting the appointment of MOIC Country Representatives in 29 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bosnia Herzegovina, Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, United States, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Niger, and more.

Indonesia is one of the countries that already has a Country Representative for the MOIC program which is now carried out by the President of OIC Youth Indonesia, Astrid Nadya Rizqita.

Not only at the youth level, but the governments of other countries are expected to contribute more actively in organizing activities under the OIC World Youth Forum.

The thanks and appreciation of all youth representatives to the host country of the Republic of Turkey and the ICYF secretariat not only for their services during the General Assembly, but also for being the host country for the ICYF secretariat office.

The Indonesian delegation was led by Tantan Taufiq Lubis, Deputy Chairperson of NYC Indonesia and Secretary General of OKI Youth Indonesia Sarief Saefulloh and Deputy Chair of NYC Indonesia and Vice President of Youth OIC Indonesia Aziz Fauzul Adzim, and Deputy Secretary General Sofyan Lausiry.

The opening ceremony was opened to the public by live streaming on various official ICYF social media, followed by the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Minister of Youth and Sports of Turkey as the host, Minister of Youth and Sports of the countries, other OIC such as Palestine, Libya, Gambia, Azerbaijan, and Senegal also gave welcoming speeches.

ICYF President Taha Ayhan has presented the forum’s work report and strategy to members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Representatives from 56 member countries will discuss the OIC World Youth strategy/ICYF as the official OIC organ dealing with youth, youth development, economic empowerment, culture, arts, sports, networking, and environmental issues during the two-day meeting.

Statistics and conclusions on projects developed in this area will be shared with OIC member countries. The General Assembly, which was closed to the press after the opening ceremony, closed with the approval of the forum’s resolution.

Founded in 2004 in Baku, ICYF is a non-commercial, non-partisan international organization that brings together leading youth umbrella organizations from OIC member countries as well as international youth organizations representing Muslim minorities around the world.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)