Indonesia Has Chance to Reconcile Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the DPR RI’s Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP), Fadli Zon, encouraged the Indonesian government to take an active role in reconciling the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to him, Indonesia has a great opportunity to take on this role because it has diplomatic relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Indonesia can take a role, how to reclaim this conflict at the negotiating table and stop all wars that harm various parties,” said Fadli in an online discussion held by OIC Youth Indonesia on Sunday night.

According to Fadli, who has visited Azerbaijan and Armenia, the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region has been going on for decades and he urged it to be resolved permanently.

Meanwhile, from the eye of parliament, Indonesia asked Armenia to comply with the UN resolution by leaving the Nagorno-Karabkh region.

There are at least four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council affirming that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan and demands the immediate, full and unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces from all occupied territories.

Previously, the Indonesian government had called for both parties to exercise restraint, hold a ceasefire, promote dialogue, and resolve conflicts peacefully.

Indonesia also called on the two parties to return to the Minsk Process negotiation table which was facilitated by the OSCE. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)