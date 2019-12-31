Sukamta: Indonesia Has to Increase Marine Security Systems

Jakarta, MINA – In the last few days, a video has been viral, showing the presence of foreign fishing vessels in Natuna waters.

Herman, Chairperson of the Lubuk Lumbang Fishermen in Natuna Regency in his statement said that the Chinese coast guard vessels also escorted fishing vessels who stole in Indonesian waters. They also expelled other members of his group. Even though he was in the territory of Indonesia.

Member of House of Representatives Commission I Sukamta told MINA on Monday (12/30) that the phenomenon showed an imbalance between Indonesian fishing vessels facing Chinese coast guards who were escorting their fishermen stealing fishes in Indonesian territory.

“This shows we still need to improve our Marine Security System. The Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) has so far carried out its functions based on Law No. 32 of 2014 concerning Maritime Affairs,” he said.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Prosperous and Justice Party (PKS) Faction in the Field of Law and Security regreted foreign ships entering Indonesian territorial waters by expelling Indonesian fishermens.

“This certainly cannot be tolerated. In the future we must think more about security in border areas like Natuna,” he stressed.

Sukamta underlined that Indonesia’s maritime security system has been running through a Multi Agency Single Task. This means that several ministries/institutions have law enforcement duties at sea.

According to him, this certainly causes the enforcement of security at sea to be ineffective and overlapping and wasteful of the budget. This problem needs to be considered in order to work with Single Agency Multi Task.

“I encourage the discussion of the Marine Security Bill that has been entered into the 2019-2024 Prolegnas. With this bill, we hope that the maritime security system and Bakamla function will become clearer and stronger, while also maximizing the fulfillment of marine security equipment.

Meanwhile, Head of Bakamla, Laksdya TNI Achmad Taufiqoerrochman, coordinated with ministries to follow up on foreign ships that entering to the Natuna Sea, Riau Islands. Fishermen said the some ships “invaded” Natuna a week after Susi Pudjiastuti no longer served as Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

“We have coordinated this with the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, the foreign ministry,” said Taufiq at the Bakamla office, Central Jakarta, Monday (30/12).

Taufiq also reported this to President Jokowi. He explained, in fact his said that he had expelled the foreign ships. However, again the ship returned. (TL/Ast/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)