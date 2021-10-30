Sudanese Coup Leader to Appoint New Prime Minister

Khartoum, MINA – The coup leader of the Sudanese general said his military would appoint a technocratic prime minister to rule with him within a week.

In an interview with Russia’s state-owned Sputnik news agency published on Friday, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan said the new prime minister would form a cabinet that would share the country’s leadership with the armed forces.

“We have a patriotic duty to lead the people and assist them in the transition period until the general election is held,” Burhan said in the interview.

On Monday, Burhan dissolved the transitional government and detained Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok, many government officials and political leaders in a coup condemned by the US and the West.

The military then allowed Hamdok to return home with an escort the following day after coming under international pressure.

The military takeover comes after weeks of heightened tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and steps of Sudan’s transition to democracy.

Burhan said military forces were forced to take over because of bickering between political parties, which he claimed could lead to civil war.

Burhan said earlier this week that he had appointed himself Head of the Military Council which will govern Sudan until elections in July 2023. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)