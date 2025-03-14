UNICEF: 3.3 Million Children in Sudan at Risk of Acute Malnutrition

Khartoum, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on Wednesday that approximately 3.3 million children in Sudan are at risk of acute malnutrition as the country’s humanitarian crisis deepens, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a statement on X, UNICEF reported that 17 million children have been out of school for nearly two years due to the ongoing war, with five million of them displaced.

Lucia Elmi, UNICEF’s emergency programme director, described the crisis as “unprecedented,” highlighting the severe impact on Sudan’s children.

On February 13, Doctors Without Borders warned that half of Sudan’s population—around 24.6 million people—are facing severe food insecurity, including 8.5 million individuals in emergency conditions or near famine.

Sudan has been in conflict since April 2023, as clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced approximately 15 million people, according to the United Nations and local authorities.

However, a study by American universities estimated the actual death toll to be around 130,000. []

