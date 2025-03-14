SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UNICEF: 3.3 Million Children in Sudan at Risk of Acute Malnutrition

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Sudanese refugees who crossed into Chad set up shelter at a camp in Koufroun, near Echbara, on May 1, 2023 [GUEIPEUR DENIS SASSOU/AFP via Getty Images]

Khartoum, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on Wednesday that approximately 3.3 million children in Sudan are at risk of acute malnutrition as the country’s humanitarian crisis deepens, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a statement on X, UNICEF reported that 17 million children have been out of school for nearly two years due to the ongoing war, with five million of them displaced.

Lucia Elmi, UNICEF’s emergency programme director, described the crisis as “unprecedented,” highlighting the severe impact on Sudan’s children.

On February 13, Doctors Without Borders warned that half of Sudan’s population—around 24.6 million people—are facing severe food insecurity, including 8.5 million individuals in emergency conditions or near famine.

Also Read: Jewish Activists Stage Sit-in at Trump Tower Demanding Release of Mahmoud Khalil

Sudan has been in conflict since April 2023, as clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced approximately 15 million people, according to the United Nations and local authorities.

However, a study by American universities estimated the actual death toll to be around 130,000. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

Tagarmed conflict Child Malnutrition Displaced Children Education Crisis Famine Risk food insecurity Health Emergency Humanitarian Emergency International aid Rapid Support Forces Refugee Crisis sudan crisis Sudanese Children UNICEF War in S mm mudan

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

UNICEF: 3.3 Million Children in Sudan at Risk of Acute Malnutrition

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Faces Critical Water Shortage, UNICEF Warns

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 22:13 WIB
Asia

Rohingya Refugees Could Face Famine amid Dramatic Aid Cuts: UNHCR

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:02 WIB
International

UNDP Says 90% of Syrians Live In Poverty

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 08:14 WIB
Africa

WFP: Armed Conflict Hinders Food Aid Delivery in Sudan

  • Friday, 31 January 2025 - 15:27 WIB
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF Urges Action as Gaza Children Face Daily Bloodshed

  • Saturday, 14 December 2024 - 16:37 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

13 US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Release of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 22:51 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
International

Egypt Unveils $53 Billion Gaza Reconstruction Plan at Arab League Summit

  • Wednesday, 5 March 2025 - 15:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us