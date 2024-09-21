Death Toll of Cholera Outbreak in Sudan Rises to 348 People

Khartoum, MINA – The Ministry of Health has announced that the death toll from the cholera outbreak in Sudan has risen to 348 as of Friday, September 20.

The outbreak has affected nine states, with a total of 11,079 reported cases, according to a statement from the Ministry, as reported by MEMO.

“There are suspected cases of dengue fever in five states, with two deaths reportedly linked to this disease,” the statement added.

Since June, heavy rains and flooding in Sudan have contributed to the spread of cholera. Sudanese officials declared a cholera outbreak on August 12.

The ongoing war in Sudan has rendered the healthcare system nonfunctional, complicating efforts to control the spread of infectious diseases. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)