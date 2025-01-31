SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

WFP: Armed Conflict Hinders Food Aid Delivery in Sudan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

6 Views

Sudanese refugees who crossed into Chad set up shelter at a camp in Koufroun, near Echbara, on May 1, 2023 [GUEIPEUR DENIS SASSOU/AFP via Getty Images]

Khartoum, MINA – The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that efforts to deliver food aid in Sudan are being hindered by the ongoing armed conflict amid an escalating hunger crisis.

Despite launching large-scale operations to assist up to 7 million people, WFP stated that humanitarian convoys are facing severe delays, particularly in famine-stricken areas.

“We have made significant breakthroughs in delivering aid to hard-to-reach areas over the past three months, but this cannot be a one-time event,” said Alex Marianelli, Acting Country Director of WFP for Sudan, as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Friday.

The United Nations reported that WFP-led convoys heading to famine-affected areas in Darfur were delayed for nearly six weeks due to repeated obstructions from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group involved in power struggles with Sudan’s military since April 2023.

Also Read: NTSB Finds Black Boxes from Aircraft Collisions in the U.S.

A convoy of 40 trucks, crossing the Adre border in December 2024, was halted for almost three weeks before being redirected due to additional demands from the RSF.

“We are in urgent need of a steady flow of aid for families in the most severely impacted areas, which are also the hardest to reach,” Marianelli stated.

WFP urged all parties in Sudan to respect humanitarian neutrality and remove any obstacles hindering food delivery, noting that 24.6 million people are facing acute food insecurity, and 27 locations are experiencing or at risk of famine.

The conflict between Sudanese military forces and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to the United Nations and local authorities. []

Also Read: Salwan Momika, Quran Burner Found Dead in His Apartment

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagfood aid sudan crisis wfp

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Africa

WFP: Armed Conflict Hinders Food Aid Delivery in Sudan

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

WFP Condemns Israeli Attack on Its Gaza Convoy

  • Tuesday, 7 January 2025 - 08:56 WIB
Palestinians in Gaza wait in line for hot meals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Food Prices in Gaza Soar over 1,000%: WFP

  • Saturday, 30 November 2024 - 20:34 WIB
Gaza famine (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

WFP Says All Bakeries in Central Gaza Closed Due to Severe Shortages

  • Saturday, 30 November 2024 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Food Security in Northern Gaza is Extremely Critical

  • Thursday, 24 October 2024 - 16:54 WIB
Flooding has led to the spread of cholera in Sudan. (Photo: Seenews.com)
Africa

Death Toll of Cholera Outbreak in Sudan Rises to 348 People

  • Saturday, 21 September 2024 - 11:24 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Islamic Jihad Agrees to Release Yehud in Exchange for 30 Prisoners

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 12:30 WIB
Palestine

Ceasefire in Gaza Begins on Sunday at 08:30 Morning

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:19 WIB
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Israel Receives List of Hostages to be Released Next

  • Thursday, 30 January 2025 - 11:32 WIB
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 423,000 People Cross from Southern to North Gaza: UN

  • Thursday, 30 January 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Asia

Five Years On, ICJ Orders to Protect Rohingya Remains Ignored

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 21:47 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Seeks Support from Foreign Ministry for International Humanitarian Programs

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Articles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Mass displacement from Jabaliya. (Photo: via social media)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Palestinians Waiting to Return Homes in Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 11:36 WIB
Indonesia

AWG’s Peaceful Protest in Front of US Embassy to Condemn the “Gaza Holocaust”

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 23:32 WIB
mohammed-deif-caricature
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Announces the Martyrdom of Military Commander Mohammad Deif

  • 6 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us