Sudan Cancels The Law of Boycotting Israel

Khortum, MINA – Sudan canceled the Israeli boycott law that was enforced since gaining independence from Britain, the Council of Ministers said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Sudanese cabinet has passed in its meeting today a new law that canceled the 1958 law of boycotting Israel ,” according to the statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Sudan assuring it sticks will sticks with the solution to the Palestinian issues through the implementation of the resolutions of the two state,” it added.

It states that the law would be implemented after final ratification by the Council of Ministers and the Council of Sovereigns.

Sudan accepted normalization of relations with Israel last year after pressure from the US following the removal of African states from countries sponsoring terrorism. (T / R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)