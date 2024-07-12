South Africa’s Newly Appointed FM to Continue Advocating for Palestinian Rights

Cape Town, MINA – South Africa’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Ronald Lamola, said yesterday his country would continue to act within global institutions to protect the rights of Palestinian people and ensure the fair application of international law for all, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at his first public discussion on foreign policy in Cape Town since his appointment earlier this month, Lamola said: “South Africa will continue to do everything within its power to preserve the existence of the Palestinian people as a group.”

He also said the country will work with global institutions to ensure the end of all acts of apartheid and genocide perpetrated against the Palestinian people.

Lamola said South Africa will walk with Palestinians toward the realization of their collective right to self-determination and this is informed by the country’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The top diplomat, who previously served as the minister of justice and correctional services, added that South Africa continues to raise the plight of the Palestinians through various multilateral platforms, including the UN, calling for access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)