Cuba Announces to Join South Africa’s on Lawsuit at ICJ against Israel

Havana, MINA – Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez announced on Saturday that his country will join South Africa in its lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

As reported by Wafa, Minister Rodríguez stated, “Cuba has decided to participate as a third party in South Africa’s complaint against Israel before the International Court of Justice.”

In a statement, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained, “Cuba will exercise its right to provide, as a third state, its interpretation of the rules of the convention that Israel has flagrantly violated through its actions in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories in the Gaza Strip.”

The ministry emphasized that this initiative aligns with Cuba’s “firm and sustained commitment to support and contribute as much as possible to legitimate international efforts aimed at ending the genocide committed against the Palestinian people.”

On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel at the ICJ, accusing it of “genocide” against citizens in the Gaza Strip.

South Africa submitted an 84-page dossier to the court, compiling evidence of Israel’s killing of thousands of citizens in the Gaza Strip and creating conditions “designed to bring about their physical destruction,” which constitutes a crime of “genocide” against them.

The legal action initiated by South Africa against Israel, the occupying power, has received broad support and endorsement from both Arab and international communities. (T/RE1/P2)

