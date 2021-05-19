Source: Israel Asks US Three More Days to Attack Gaza

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the US for two to three days before ending its military operation in the Gaza Strip, a source familiar with ceasefire talks between Israel and Palestinian factions told Anadolu Agency.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Israel’s request came after Washington asked Netanyahu on Sunday and Monday, ending aggression in Gaza, a region which is also blockaded.

Meanwhile, Barak Rafid, political correspondent for the local Israeli media Walla, told CNN that the army will “need 24-48 hours to complete the operation in Gaza.”

“The message from (US President) Joe Biden’s administration to Israel is that time to (stop) the operation is running out,” he said.

Following telephone talks between Biden and Netanyahu late Tuesday, the White House said in a statement Biden “expressed support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners to achieve that goal.”

In the call, Biden “reaffirmed his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself from indiscriminate rocket attacks,” the statement said.

However, sources with knowledge of the ceasefire contact details indicated that Netanyahu refused to make any commitments in exchange for the ceasefire.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Company (IPBC), quoting Israeli sources with knowledge of the ongoing ceasefire talks, said there were “signs of optimism” about the possibility of ending military operations in the Gaza Strip.

However, Netanyahu’s Office, denied the rumors, said IPBC, while Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told the channel he ruled out the possibility of ending military operations in the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women, and 1,400 others have been injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Ten Israelis also died as a result of rocket attacks from Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)