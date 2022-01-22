Solidarity Action for Palestinian Female Prisoners in Bandung

Bandung, MINA – Muslim women (ummahat and fatayat) Niyabah South Bandung, participated in a peaceful action of solidarity for Palestinian female prisoners held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Friday conducting the Blessing Movement and poetry reading competition.

“From Indonesia, West Java, South Bandung, Al Karomah Mosque, we call on the imam khotib, congregational Friday prayers (all Muslims) to voice their prayers for Palestinian female prisoners and we echo the words as a real action to defend Palestinian women prisoners. Al Aqsa haqquna,” said Urfa Kaida, coordinator of Fatayat South Bandung.

Demonstrators wore black uniforms and carried Defend Palestine attributes by carrying posters that read “Moral support especially for female prisoners in Zionist prisons”.

The Blessing Friday action and a poetry reading competition by Imamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur were held at Niyabah, South Bandung, with tarbiyah students from all over South Bandung.

Apart from Bandung Muslim women, this event was also attended by Muslim women in several other areas such as Lampung, Jambi, Cileungsi, Bogor, and West Kalimantan.

The Palestinian Authority Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a peaceful demonstration to support female prisoners who are currently in Israeli prisons. The action will take place from 10-30 January 2022.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) report, which revealed that 40 female prisoners were subjected to violence, difficult conditions and brutal investigations in Israeli prisons. They experience psychological torture and deprivation of basic needs. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)