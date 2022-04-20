Six Signs of the Night of Lailatul Qadar

At the end of the month of Ramadan, there is one night that Muslims all over the world have been waiting and looking for, namely the night of Lailatul Qadar. Muslims believe, on that one night, their prayers will be answered and their reward will be doubled like worshiping for 1000 years.

However no one knows exactly when that special night will come. So that in the last 10 days of Ramadan, Muslims will live their nights more by worshiping.

Quoted from the book Jaminan Getting Lailatul Qadar by Ahmad Sarwat mentions that the Prophet Muhammad SAW once informed his people about several signs of the arrival of the night of Lailatul Qadar. Among them:

Quiet morning air and atmosphere

Ibn Abbas RA said: Rasulullah shalallahu alaihi wasallam said: “Lailatul Qadar is a peaceful and calm night, not too hot and not too cold, the next morning the sun rises with a weak red light.”

Dim Sunlight

Other signs are bright but not strong sunlight or having a weak light the next day. The basis is from the hadith of Ubay bin Ka’ab RA, that the Prophet SAW said: “The next day Lailatul Qadar the sun rises to high without the light like a tray” (HR. Muslim)

There is also a mention that that night the moon appeared half a circle, as the following hadith:

Abu Hurrah said, “We had a discussion about lailatul Qadar with the Messenger of Allah, he said, “Which of you still remembers when the moon appeared, which was half the size of a tray.” (HR. Muslim)

Night With Certain Characteristics

Another characteristic of the night of Qadar is that it is bright, not hot, not cold, no clouds, no rain, no strong winds and nothing is thrown that night with stars (meteor throws for Satan).

“That night was a clear, bright night, as if there was a moon, a quiet and serene night, neither cold nor hot. On that night it is not lawful to throw a star, until the morning. And verily, the sign of Lailatul Qadr is, the sun in the morning rises beautifully, does not shine strongly, like the full moon, nor is it lawful for Satan to go out with the morning sun”‘ (HR. Ahmad)

The Delight of Worship

There is also an opinion that says that the hallmark of the night of Qadar is when those who worship at that night feel the deliciousness of worship, peace of mind and the pleasure of praying to their Lord unlike other nights.

However, from the many narrations that show that the night of Lailatul Qadar has signs and addresses that can be known and felt, it does not mean that everyone can know and feel it.

A Muslim who lives the nights of Ramadan, it is possible for him to get the night of Qadar without knowing the sign of the noble night. So knowing the sign of the night of Qadar is not something that is certain and can be felt by all those who live the night. (T/RE1)

Source: Republika.co.id

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)