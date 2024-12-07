Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF

Gaza, MINA – UNICEF Communication Specialist Tess Ingram said that the situation in northern Gaza is “horrific,” stressing that the aggression against civilians must be stopped immediately, Palinfo reported.

Ingram said, in a statement issued on Friday, that all services have been disrupted due to the ongoing aggression for more than two months.

She explained that the continuous targeting of the civilian infrastructure and health system in the northern Gaza Strip has led to more civilian casualties, most of whom are children, due to the lack of health services or the complete closure of hospitals.

“Our colleagues have seen children searching for food due to extreme hunger and collecting plastic materials for heating.”

She concluded by saying that “the lives of children are threatened not only by bullets and shelling but also by the deteriorating living conditions.”

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, killing nearly 44,600 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,700. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)