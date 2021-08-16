Sirens Sound in Israeli Settlements after firing Rockets from Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Sirens sounded, today, Monday, in the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip, as a result of the iron dome’s interception of a missile fired from Gaza, according to the Israeli occupation’s claim.

According to Israeli media, sirens were heard in Erez, Sderot and Nir Eim.

Today, a spokesman for the Israeli occupation army announced the interception of a local rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards the settlements surrounding Gaza, thus MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

According to the Hebrew Channel 13, Iron Dome intercepted at least one rocket from Gaza in the sky of the Sderot settlement.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, Makan, said, “The Iron Dome system intercepted in the afternoon a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards Sderot.”

In this context, the Israeli occupation army confirmed that the sirens are under examination. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)