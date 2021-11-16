Singapore Opens Entrance Doors for Vaccinated Indonesian Citizens

Singapore, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that Singapore would apply a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) to travelers from Indonesia who had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The Singapore Foreign Minister said that Singapore’s unilateral VTL implementation was based on, among other things, trust in the system (trust), the continued improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia and the increasing vaccination rate,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister after meeting with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore on Tuesday.

According to Indonesia’s first female foreign minister, Singapore’s unilateral VTL will take effect on November 29, 2021.

With VTL, travelers from Indonesia who have been vaccinated can enter Singapore by showing a negative PCR result, performing a Covid test on arrival without quarantine.

The quota for VTL is 10,000 per day for entrants from all countries receiving VTL. Travelers must still ask for permission to enter the Singapore government before visiting.

Visitors of Indonesian citizens can start submitting applications for entry permits on November 22, 2021

Foreign Minister Retno also conveyed information from Singapore’s Foreign Minister, in order to continue to maintain health, Singapore’s unilateral VTL implementation will use certain flights.

The two parties will also continue to discuss the creation of a safe bubble, especially for the Bintan destination (from Singapore) by using the Ferry. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)