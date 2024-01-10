Indonesia Fully Supports South Africa in Suing Israel at the International Court of Justice

Jakarta, MINA – Spokesperson of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lalu Muhamad Iqbal emphasized that morally and politically the Indonesian government fully supports South Africa’s legal efforts at the International Court of Justice over the alleged Israeli genocide in Gaza, but legally Indonesia cannot participate.

“However, legally Indonesia cannot join in the lawsuit because the basis of the lawsuit is the Genocide Convention to which Indonesia is not a party (ratifying the convention),” said Iqbal in a statement in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Even though, it was hampered by the ratification of the convention, Iqbal emphasized that Indonesia would not stop in its efforts to defend Palestine. He said Indonesia would seek other support, namely by submitting an oral statement regarding Indonesia’s views regarding what happened in Palestine.

“On February 19 2024, the Indonesian Foreign Minister is scheduled to appear to deliver an oral opinion before the International Court of Justice to encourage the Court to provide an advisory opinion as requested by the UN General Assembly,” he explained.

Previously, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, in the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ Annual Press Statement (PPTM) held at Gedung Merdeka, Bandung, West Java, Monday (8/1), conveyed the same thing. He confirmed that he would appear at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, to deliver a statement regarding support for the Palestinian struggle against Israel.

“At the International Court, on February 19, representing the Indonesian Government, I will deliver an oral statement to support the Court in providing an advisory opinion to strengthen Palestine’s legal position, which in essence, the UN must not forget the struggle of the Palestinian people, both politically and internationally,” she stressed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)