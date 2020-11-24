Silaturahim Islamic Education Foundation Celebrates 8th Anniversary

Cibubur, MINA – The Indonesian Silaturahim Islamic Education Foundation (YPSJ) located in Jatikarya, Bekasi on Tuesday (24/11) celebrated its 8th anniversary with themed “Eight Years Unites, Eight Years Inspires, and Eight Years Serves Society”.

The event was held by implementing the Covid-19 health protocol. Participants who attended were limited only from YPSJ teachers and staffs, while some other participants attended virtually.

This event is the top of a series of activities which were previously done, in the form of virtual competitions held by Elementary School of Silaturahim Islamic School, Secondary School of Insan Mandiri Cibubur, and Khulafaur Rasyidin Dormitory.

“Of course we still have shortcomings, this foundation belongs to waqf, so, we must improve it in the future, hopefully it will be our pride in the last day,” said CEO of YPSJ, Ichsan Thalib in his speech.

Meanwhile, Education Director Munif Chatib said YPSJ has been improving its curriculum in the form of improving quality of its teachers by providing training so that they become professionals.

He revealed that YPSJ has a main program, namely Project Based Al Quran, which is developing significantly.

“Hopefully YPSJ can make it students familiar with Al-Quran in their daily lives,” he said.

Besides the Project Based Quran program, YPSJ also has Academic For Life material which concern on how to solve daily life problems as well as Life Attitude and Traditional Games which aimed to understanding the meaning of learning.

In addition, there is a school for parents, that is a learning forum for parents about educational problems led by experts, and boarding school which teaches students to be independent in daily life. (L/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)