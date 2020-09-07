Sheikh Ikrima Sabri Warns Israel For Closing Down Al-Aqsa Mosque

Yerusalem, MINA – The head of the Islamic High Council in Jerusalem occupied Sheikh Ikrima Sabri warned of Israel actions to exploit the coronavirus crisis by closing the Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Muslim Community.

“The Israel occupation uses the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to improve the situation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, carry out its plan, remove the mosque business from the hands of Islamic Waqaf and close it,” said Sheikh Sabri, thus quoted from Palinfo on Monday.

He also emphasized that the Islamic Waqaf Board in the holy city will not allow such a thing to happen.

The Grand Imam of Al Aqsa Mosque, expressed regret that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is not on the agenda of Arabs and Muslims, whose “compass has strayed from Jerusalem”.

Sheikh Sabri made his remarks after Hebrew media disclosed Israel intention to close down the Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent prayers under the pretext of fighting the virus. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)