Sheikh Ekrima Sabri Calls for Isra ‘Mi’raj Commemoration at Al Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, Head of the Islamic High Council in occupied Jerusalem, called for a mass march to the Aqsa Mosque, in its buildings and courtyards starting Monday on the commemoration of Isra and Mi’raj.

“The miracles of Isra and Miraj are mentioned in the Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet and they are part of the faith of Muslims,” ​​Sheikh Sabri said, Palinfo reported on Sunday.

“It is the duty of Muslims to take advantage of the events of Isra and Miraj to stay and perform prayers at the Aqsa Mosque,” he added.

He also called on Arab and Islamic countries to close ranks and unite their efforts and positions to protect the holy sites in Jerusalem and other Palestinian territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)