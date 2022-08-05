Senior Leader of Saraya Al-Quds Martyrs in Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA- Eight Palestinian citizens, including the senior leader of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, Tayseer al-Jabari, were killed, and 44 others were wounded, today, Friday, in intensive Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the death of 8 citizens, including a 5-year-old girl, and the injury of 44 others in the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza until now.

Al-Jihad Movement mourned the great leader, Tayseer Al-Jabari, “Abu Mahmoud”, who rose as a martyr in an Israeli assassination crime targeting him in Gaza City.

An apartment was targeted on Al-Shuhada Street in Gaza City, resulting in martyrs and injuries.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, 4 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded by airstrikes, west of Khan Yunis.

The occupation warplanes also targeted several sites of the Palestinian resistance in different parts of the Gaza Strip.

For his part, the spokesman of the occupation army announced the start of air raids in the Gaza Strip and the declaration of a special situation on the Israeli home front.

The Hebrew Channel 13 reported that the army targeted a prominent leader in Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli home front declared a “special situation” up to an 80-kilometre circle from the Gaza Strip, during which gatherings from Beersheba in the south to Tel Aviv in the north are prohibited. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)