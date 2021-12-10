Semeru Eruption, Joint Team Finds 43 Dead Victims

Lumajang, MINA – On the fifth day after the eruption of Mount Semeru on Thursday, the joint team continued to carry out further search and rescue efforts in several locations such as Kobokan Bulk, Kajar Kuning, Satuhan Mine/North Kebondeli, Renteng Village and South Kebondeli.

“The summary of reports from the search and rescue team in the field as of 12.00 p.m, the number of victims who died from the eruption of Mount Semeru increased by four people, bringing the total to 43 people,” said Head of the Center for Disaster Data, Information and Communication of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari in a written statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 104 people are injured, of which 32 people suffered serious injuries and 82 others are moderately injured.

Muhari said the other teams are also continuing to carry out cleaning and further assessments focused on the Kajang Room, Sumberwuluh Village.

The search and rescue activity as well as cleaning which had been carried out since 05.30 a.m was temporarily stopped after it was observed that thick black and overcast clouds around the Kobokan Bulkhead were observed.

Based on the visual report, at 06.22 a.m, Mount Semeru was clearly visible and thick white smoke was observed that was sliding towards the West – Southwest up to 1,000 meters. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)