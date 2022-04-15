Second Friday of Ramadan, 50,000 Muslim Attend Al-Aqsa Despite Occupation’s Attacks

Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of citizens from the occupied city of Jerusalem and within the 48 lands and from the West Bank, performed the second Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the occupation’s attacks that accompanied the dawn prayer today and extended until the morning hours.

The outcome of the occupation’s attacks on Al-Aqsa was more than 160 wounded among the worshipers, some of whom were described as serious, and about 400 detainees, and vandalism and destruction of the mosque and its chapels, especially the tribal chapel, in which about 2,000 worshipers remained in seclusion.

The Department of Islamic Endowments estimated that fifty thousand performed the second Friday prayer of the month of Ramadan in the first qiblah of Muslims.

Wafa reported that fter withdrawing from Al-Aqsa Mosque, the occupation forces imposed strict measures in its vicinity and closed all streets, roads and neighborhoods adjacent to the Old City of Jerusalem.

Thousands of occupation police officers were deployed at the gates of the Old City and the roads and streets leading to the mosque, in addition to being present at the external gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the permanent military checkpoints at the main entrances to the occupied city of Jerusalem witnessed great congestion.

Thousands of citizens performed the dawn prayer on the second Friday of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, in response to calls to perform the Fajr prayer and I’tikaf in Al-Aqsa.

Those forces stationed at the doors conducted searches of the citizens, as well as checking their personal identities.

The occupation forces occupied the roofs near Bab al-Silsilah and deployed extensively in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)