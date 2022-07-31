Saudi Reiterate Its Firm Stance on Palestine Issue to Not Change

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has reiterated that it will not change its firm stance on the Palestinian issue, even though it has decided to open its airspace to all international aircraft, including those from Israel, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

This was stated by Mohamed al-Atiq, the acting charge d’affaires of Saudi Arabia’s permanent delegation to the United Nations, during a Security Council meeting on Palestine, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

“Saudi Arabia confirms that its firm and constant stance towards the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people will not change by allowing international flights across the kingdom’s airspace,” al-Atiq said.

The official stressed that the decision to allow the use of airspace for all airlines is tied to international obligations and this move does not mean it is the beginning of other measures.

In mid-July, US President Joe Biden landed in Jeddah after flying directly from Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel.

Just before Biden’s arrival, Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation body announced the opening of its airspace to all airlines that meet the authority’s requirements to access its airspace.

Since the declaration did not exclude Israeli airlines, the decision effectively lifted restrictions on flights to and from Israel, which Tel Aviv welcomed.

Following the decision, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan emphasized that it did not mean the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel and other steps.

Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and has repeatedly stated that it will not normalize relations with Tel Aviv until the Palestinian issue is resolved. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)