Saudi Opens Limited Umrah Permits

Jeddah, MINA – The Hajj Consule KJRI Jeddah Endang Jumali said, Saudi Arabia open Grand Mosque and Nabawi Mosque for Umrah Pilgrims. However, these permits are still granted on a limited basis and go through strict licensing procedures.

“The Umrah permit will be opened by the Saudis from the beginning of Ramadan 1442H,” said Endang Jumali via short message, April 6, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Religion.

“Umrah permits are opened for Saudi Arabian citizens and expatriates currently living in Saudi Arabia,” he continued.

He said registration for Umrah e-visas can be doing through the Eatamarna and Tawakalna applications. These application remain open and accessible to Umrah organizers for countries whose congregations are allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

Prospective Umrah pilgrims who will register, continued Endang, are required to have been vaccinated. While in Saudi Arabia, they are also required to implement strict health protocols.

“For the age limitation for Umrah pilgrims, it still applies to 18-60 years, except for Saudis who are before 70 years of age,” he concluded. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency ( MINA)