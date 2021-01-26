Saudi Health Ministry Launches Virtual Clinic

Jeddah MINA – The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health launching virtual clinic service, which allows patients to consult doctors online through the Anat and Sehaty app.

The Saudi Health Ministry said virtual services would speed up and make it easier for non-critical patients to get medical advice and access health services, while reducing the number of direct visits in an effort to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus in hospitals and other medical facilities. Arab News reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi authorities on Monday reported three cases death related to Covid-19. The death toll now stands at 6,355.

The Saudi also announced 213 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the total number in the Kingdom to 366,584. Of these, 2,092 remained active and 333 patients were in critical condition, bringing the total recovery to 358,137.

At least 12.037.420 PCR test have been carried out in Saudi Arabia, including 43,695 in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, 391,643 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)