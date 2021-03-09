Saudi Crown Prince and King Abdullah II Jordan Meet in Riyadh

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two countries, aspects of joint cooperation in various fields, and promising opportunities to be further developed in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed a number of Arab and regional issues and efforts being made against them, SPA said.

King Abdullah arrived early on Monday, where he was received by the Crown Prince at the King Khalid International Airport, along with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Members of the Council.

Mohammed bin Salman also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Prince Salman bin Hamad, who also arrived in the Kingdom on Monday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the two countries and the areas of Saudi-Bahraini cooperation in various aspects to achieve more bilateral achievements for the two countries.

The meeting also discussed a number of Gulf and Arab issues and coordinated joint efforts to do so. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)