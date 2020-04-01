Saudi Confirms Returning Umrah Pilgrims Funds

Riyadh, MINA – Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten conducted an interview regarding the status of the Umrah and Hajj in response to coronavirus or Covid-19.

“The ministry is very eager to return all money to people who have ordered, people who get visas and plan to go for Umrah, but they cannot come. So I confirm all funds are returned,” Mohammed Saleh said when asked about communication with agents External agents regarding visas were quoted from Haramaininfo on Wednesday.

He continued basically the kingdom of Saudi Arabia was fully prepared to serve pilgrims in any situation. But this time the corona pandemic faced was considered so different, this was happening in all parts of the world.

“The Kingdom is fully prepared to provide salvation for Muslims, so we have asked all Muslims around the world not to hurry and wait until the vision is clear,” he said.

Earlier in early March, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia had said it would return all costs for Umrah pilgrims who failed to leave. The cost of the Umrah component starts from the cost of pilgrim services such as visas and other costs to the Prophet’s Mosque.

Until now, Saudi Arabia will temporarily suspend entry permits to its country for anyone from abroad, both for Umrah pilgrims and tourists. In fact, the Saudis have also suspended the entry of visa holders for tourists. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)