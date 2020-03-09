Saudi Cease Activity at Mosques to Prevent Spread Coronavirus

Mecca, MINA – Saudi Arabia suspended all educational and religious activities in the mosque starting today, Monday (9/3). As reported by state television, this step was taken to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

There are 11 cases of corona infection in Saudi. As a result, the Saudis have temporarily stopped umra journey. The Saudis also thoroughly cleaned the holy sites mosque, including the Masjid al-Haram in Macca and Nabawi Mosque in Medina.

The Saudis will temporarily suspend their entry permits to anyone from abroad, both for umra pilgrims and tourists. In fact, the Saudis have also suspended the entry of visa holders for tourists. Thus quoted from Republika on Monday, March 9.

The announcement was also followed by a temporary suspension of the entry of citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries into the holy cities of Macca and Medina.

“Saudi Arabia has suspended the entry of people who want to perform umra or visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina because of fears of the spread of the coronavirus,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement as reported by Arab News on Thursday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)