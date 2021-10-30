Saudi Arabia Expels Its Ambassador to Lebanon and Bans Imports

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia summoned its ambassador to Lebanon and asked him to leave the Kingdom within 48 hours. In addition, the Kingdom immediately ordered a ban on all Lebanese imports.

The decision follows insulting remarks during an interview given by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi before he became minister. Saudi Arabia has affirmed its interest in the Lebanese citizens living in the Kingdom, who are seen as part of the fabric and bond that unites Saudis and their Arab brethren.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said it did not consider that what Kordahi said reflected the position of the Lebanese community living in the Kingdom.

“These statements represent a new episode of the despicable and rejected position issued by Lebanese officials against the Kingdom and its policies,” the ministry said in a statement as quoted form Saudi Gazette on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia also said the latest decision stems from Beirut’s failure to take steps to stop narcotics exports from Lebanon, given Hezbollah’s control of all ports.

“The Royal Government regrets the outcome of relations with the Lebanese Republic as the Lebanese authorities ignore the facts and their continued failure to take corrective actions that ensure adherence to the relationship the Kingdom has long desired,” they said.

The ministry added that the Hezbollah group has made Lebanon an arena and a platform for carrying out state projects that are not for Lebanon. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)