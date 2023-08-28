Saudi Arabia Commitments to Protect the Rights of Palestinian Refugees

Amman, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi met with Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, on Sunday in Amman.

During the meeting, Al-Sudairi emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enabling the UNRWA to fulfil its commitments to protect the rights of Palestinian refugees, Arab News reported.

Al-Sudairi lauded the UNRWA’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

In turn, Lazzarini commended the Kingdom for its work in this regard.

Over the past 20 years, Saudi Arabia has donated more than $1 billion to the agency, making it one of the world’s largest donors.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)