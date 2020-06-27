Saudi Appreciate Indonesia As the First Country Supports Its Hajj Policy

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Saudi Arabia appreciates Indonesia as the first country to support the policy of limiting Hajj pilgrims this year.

Quoted from Indonesian Ministry of Religion website, the appreciation was conveyed by the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Indonesia Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi to the Indonesian Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi at the Ministry of Religion’s office, Jakarta on Friday (June 26).

“On behalf of the person and the Government, I express my appreciation for Indonesia’s attitude and support for the Saudi decision to limit the pilgrims this year,” Essam bin Abed said.

“This appreciation was conveyed by the highest authority in Saudi to Indonesia, especially the Minister of Religion related to religious affairs in Indonesia,” he added.

Previously, due to safety reasons in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Monday decided to hold the Hajj 1441H/2020M only limited to Saudi citizens and foreign nationals or expatriates who currently reside or domiciled in Saudi Arabia.

Sssam said that since the Covid-19 event, the Saudis had conducted a study related to the implementation of the 1441H / 2020M Hajj.

In the process, in March 2020, the Saudi Government through the Ministry of Hajj sent a letter to all Islamic countries not to rush into contracts.

According to him, the pilgrimage issue is closely related to financing and other processes so that the decision to postpone the contract is taken from the beginning so that no other impact arises. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)