Saudi: 85 Percent of Hajj Pilgrims in 2022 from Overseas

Makkah, MINA – Pilgrims from abroad will get the main portion of 85 percent of the total number of one million pilgrims who will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage this year.

Citing informed sources, the Al-Arabiya channel reported on Tuesday that domestic pilgrims make up only 15 percent of the total pilgrims.

The number allocated to domestic pilgrims will not exceed 150,000, while the number of pilgrims from outside the Kingdom (Saudi Arabia) will reach 850,000.

The decision is aimed at providing opportunities for pilgrims from all over the world to perform Hajj to the fullest, after taking into account the fact that foreign pilgrims were not allowed to perform Hajj during the last two years of 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only a small number of domestic pilgrims have been allowed to perform Hajj over the past two years.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently announced that a total of one million domestic and foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

This will be in accordance with the quotas allocated to each country and after taking into account the recommendations of the health authorities.

The ministry has clarified that this year’s Hajj is open to those who are under 65 years of age and have received the COVID-19 vaccination approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow health instructions and adhere to the necessary precautions to maintain their health and safety while performing Hajj. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)