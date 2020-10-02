Santri Day Carries the Theme “Healthy Santri, Strong Indonesia”

Jakarta, MINA- Commemoration of Indonesian Santri Day 2020 on October 22 will carry the theme “Healthy Santri, Strong Indonesia” said Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi in Jakarta on Thursday.

“We are determined to take the theme Healthy Santri, Strong Indonesia, because this year’s Santri Day commemoration will be carried out in a pandemic atmosphere. This theme is expected to provide motivation for santri children to maintain their health and continue to implement health protocols so that the boarding school becomes a truly safe place for students, “said the Deputy Minister of Religion accompanied by Acting Secretary General Nizar and Director General of Islamic Education M. Ali Ramdhani.

The choice of the theme, he said, is expected to raise awareness to keep the boarding school environment safe from the Covid-19 virus.

In addition, at present the fact is that there are Islamic boarding schools that have become clusters for the spread of Covid-19.

“There are 27 Islamic boarding schools from 10 provinces in Indonesia, as many as 1,489 students who tested positive for Covid-19, 969 are declared cured, 519 under treatment, and 1 person died. Then the Ministry of Religion continues to coordinate and find various solutions to be able to protect Islamic boarding schools from the risk of the spread of Covid-19, “he said.

Regarding the 2020 Santri Day, the Deputy Minister of Religion explained that all Santri Day activities are adjusted to the health protocols implemented by the government, done virtually, to maintain the health of students and Islamic Boarding School caregivers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)