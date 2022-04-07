Russia Disappoint the Request to Hold An Emergency Meeting at the UNSC Refused

Jakarta, MINA – Russia expressed its disappointment because the request for an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council (UNSC) related to the circulation of photos and recordings of the deaths of hundreds of people in Bucha City, Ukraine, has not been fulfilled until now.

“Our representatives at the UN have voiced an emergency meeting, but the President of the UN Security Council has rejected it twice,” said Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva during an exclusive interview with the MINA News Agency reporters Team in Jakarta on Thursday.

In fact, said Lyudmila, Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and has the right to raise issues for meetings.

Ukraine had previously accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of residents in the city of Bucha, calling it an act of “deliberate massacre”.

However, the Russian ambassador said the allegations had to be proven first, such as through a medical examination that would show when the people died and how they died.

“But the Ukrainian side did not do that,” she said.

While Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s envoy to the UN, said his country would provide “empirical evidence” to the UN Security Council, its troops did not kill civilians in Ukraine and were not involved in the events in Bucha.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said an independent investigation into the civilians killed in Bucha was important to ensure effective accountability.

“It is imperative that independent investigations lead to effective accountability,” he said in a statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)