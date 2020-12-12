Russia Condemns US Recognition of Moroccan Sovereignty in Western Sahara

Moscow, MINA – Russia condemns the United States President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Moroccan sovereignty in Western Sahara. Russia says it violates international law.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, said that the decision is one-sided. He added that there is a relevant resolution, namely the United Nations Mission for a Referendum in Western Sahara.

“This is a violation of international law,” said Bogdanov as quoted by Al Arabiya on Saturday.

Western Sahara is a former disputed and divided Spanish colony, largely under Moroccan control, where tensions with the pro-independence Polisario Front have simmered since the 1970s.

The Algerian-backed movement holds a fifth of Western Sahara and has campaigned for a vote on self-determination through war and stalemate for decades.

With almost a month left in the White House, Trump is fulfilling Morocco’s decades-long goal of supporting his sovereignty in Western Sahara. The move is part of a diplomatic push by the resigning US leader to unite Israel and Arab countries.

Trump announced that Morocco is now the fourth Arab country this year to recognize Israel.

Bogdanov said Moscow respects the better relationship between Morocco and Israel.

“That Arab countries are building bridges with Israel is a positive thing, we can only support this,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)