Russia Calls on Israel to Cease Attacks on Civilian Targets in Gaza

Moscow, MINA – The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on Israel to halt its attacks on civilian targets in Gaza. In a statement, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed profound shock over the deadly Israeli airstrike on the Al-Tabi’in School in Gaza City early this morning.

Zakharova emphasized that such tragedies undermine international efforts to de-escalate the war and to achieve an urgent ceasefire and prisoner exchange, WAFA reported.

She noted with regret that these attacks on Gaza, which result in civilian casualties, appear to be systematic and called on Israel to stop targeting civilian sites. “We believe there is no and can be no justification for such actions,” Zakharova asserted.

The call for restraint follows an Israeli military assault early this morning on the Al-Tabi’in School, which was sheltering displaced families in the al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City. The attack resulted in the killing of over 100 individuals and injured hundreds more. (T/R3/RE1)

