Rockets Hit Occupied, Two Israeli Soldiers Killed, 14 Wounded

Tel Aviv, MINA – Rockets from Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip hit the occupied territories on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two Israeli soldiers dead and 14 injured.

Quds Press reported that the rockets hit Eshkol residential areas in the occupied Negev and Erez regions.

The Hebrew Kan channel reported that the Eshkol settlement was hit by a large number of rockets, some of which fell directly into a building without being intercepted by the iron dome, killing two Israeli soldiers and injuring 14 others, four of whom were in serious condition, one very critical, and some major damage.

The channel added that the bombing had also caused direct damage to buildings and facilities.

Another rocket propelled grenade attack also landed near the residential building, causing damage to several buildings.

A number of Israeli soldiers were also reportedly injured in the vicinity of the Erez and Nahal Oz sites. Another report said that a number of vehicles were damaged in the Nahal Oz area.

A military helicopter also landed unexpectedly at Kissufim, after several attacks targeted them with mortar rounds.

One of the soldiers who was seriously injured was transferred to the Barzillai hospital.

In the city of Beersheba, a missile crashed into a car, critically injuring an Israeli soldier.

The Palestinian resistance increased the firing of rockets against Eshkol and Zakim settlements as well as occupation army settlements in Nahal Oz, Wires, Beersheba, Ashkelon and Ofkim. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)