Riyadh International Book Fair to Open Next October

Riyadh, MINA – The Riyadh International Book Fair will be held from October 1 to 10, 2021, at the Riyadh Front, Saudi Arabia, with the participation of leading publishers from around the world.

The new program of the Riyadh International Book Fair, overseen by the Commission on Literature, Publishing and Translation, will focus on a significant expansion of activities and events, representing 16 cultural sectors.

Saudi National News Agency, SPA reported on Thursday, the Republic of Iraq will be the Guest of Honor at the Riyadh International Book Fair this year.

The Commission has provided facilitation to participating local and foreign publishers, such as offering a 50% discount on space rental at the exhibition, providing shipping costs and establishing e-stores and e-selling points for all publishers.

Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan stated that the book, publishing, language, translation and literature sector received great support from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Salman.

He considers the exhibition an important cultural event in the book and publishing industry, as it is a gateway to highlight Saudi creative production and stimulate cultural participation and trade cooperation, so that Saudi Arabia can become a global gateway for the publishing sector.

The Commission will hold a conference for publishers on October 4-5, on the sidelines of the exhibition which will run until October 10, 2021.

The conference will be the first conference of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will also be a starting point for developing the publishing sector at the local and international level.

The Riyadh International Book Fair will include cultural and literary symposiums, poetry and arts readings, discussion panels, interactive activities and diverse workshops in the fields of arts, reading, writing, publishing, bookmaking and translation.

The Commission in this session of the exhibition sought to highlight its interest in supporting modern publishing channels; such as audio and digital books.

This is in addition to paying attention to technical aspects, in order to perfect the vision of the exhibition to suit the needs of the National Culture Strategy and to realize the objectives of the Saudi Ministry of Culture which aims to make culture a lifestyle and increase the level of its contribution to national economic growth, thereby strengthening the country’s position in the world. (T/RE1)

