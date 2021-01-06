Retno Marsudi: Indonesia has no Intentions to Open Diplomatic Relations with Israel

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L.P Marsudi stressed, until now, Indonesia has no Intentions to open Diplomatic Relations with Israel.

“Indonesia will continue to support the Palestinian independence based on a two-state solution and internationally agreed parameters,” she said at the Annual Press Statement Of The Minister For Foreign Affairs Of The Republic Of Indonesia 2021 on Youtube Live streaming on Wednesday.

Retno added, during Indonsian President Joko Widodo’s phone call with President Abbas on 16 December 2020, President Jokowi stressed that Indonesia has no intentions to open up diplomatic relations with Israel.

“Indonesia will continue to support the independence of Palestine based on two state-solution and UN Security Council Resolutions as well as internationally agreed parameters,” she said.

She explained, the end of December 2020, marks the conclusion of Indonesia’s non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council. Indonesia fully utilized its membership in the Council for world peace and stability.

“Indonesia maintained its consistency in upholding the principles of international law. As demonstrated on the issue of Palestine,” Retno said.(L/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)