Resistance Commander Reveals Tactics Behind Escalating Attacks on Israeli Soldiers

Gaza, MINA – As Israel’s ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip enters its third month, a field commander from the Palestinian resistance factions has revealed the reasons behind the escalating military operations against the Israeli army.

Despite the ongoing attacks that began in early October, the Resistance is strategically targeting Israeli forces, with a focus on maximizing their losses.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera as quoted by Palestine Chronicle, the commander explained that the Palestinian Resistance fighters had been preparing for a long-term confrontation long before the Israeli ground invasion.

The commander stressed that the Resistance anticipated what he called Israel’s “general’s plan,” which aims to displace the residents of northern Gaza. With this in mind, the fighters organized their ranks to withstand a prolonged military battle.

The commander detailed how the Resistance fighters operate in small tactical units, ensuring that they strike with precision.

By carefully selecting their targets and using weapons and equipment for long periods, the fighters have managed to maintain pressure on Israeli forces.

The commander noted that after weeks of fighting and widespread destruction, the Israeli army believed that it had defeated the resistance, only to be surprised when the fighters reappeared from unexpected positions. The field commander explained that the widespread destruction caused by Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza actually worked to the Resistance’s advantage. The destruction made it easier for the fighters to see and target the Israeli army’s movements, continuing to fight even in the face of overwhelming odds.

“The Resistance does not know the word surrender. They continue to fight until their last breath,” the commander told Al-Jazeera.

The Resistance’s knowledge of the terrain, coupled with their direct combat experience, has made them a formidable opponent for the Israeli army, which, according to the commander, is not prepared for prolonged face-to-face combat.

Despite repeated Israeli incursions into northern Gaza since the beginning of the aggression, the Palestinian Resistance has managed to reorganize and develop new battle strategies, catching the Israeli army by surprise, the commander said.

The commander also praised the cooperation between the various Palestinian Resistance factions. The fighters have combined their efforts to maximize the effectiveness of their military resources while criticizing Israeli forces for their inability to protect civilians.

“The occupation army is only capable of killing women and children, and escapes from its failure by showing off its destruction,” he added.

Reports from Israeli media confirm the increasing losses faced by the Israeli army. Since the start of the ground invasion on October 5, more than 40 Israeli soldiers and officers have been killed, with dozens more injured, according to official figures.

Recent reports from Yedioth Ahronoth and Sirogim highlight the growing threat posed by makeshift weapons such as barrel bombs, which are made from Israeli ammunition scraps and have become a significant risk to Israeli forces operating in Gaza.

In a related development, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, revealed in a video message that the group has managed to recruit thousands of new fighters during the war, with more ready to confront the enemy as needed.

He also noted that the resistance has effectively recycled a large number of Israeli bombs and missiles, reusing them for their own operations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)