Remembrance of Anxiety Medicine

By Muhammad Rajab, Republik ID

Happiness has become an inseparable part of life. These are all tests.

Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala said, “And indeed We will give you a trial with a little fear, hunger, lack of wealth, soul, and fruit. And give good news to those who are patient. (That is) those who, when calamity befalls them, say, verily, we have Allah and indeed to Him we will be returned” (Surah al-Baqarah: 155-156).

The various kinds of tests that God gives sometimes make our hearts feel sad and restless to the point of despair. In fact, if we think about it, actually the test is part of God’s provisions in which there are many lessons and lessons that can be taken.

Islam has provided a solution and a cure for this anxiety, namely by making remembrance of Allah. This is explicitly explained in the Koran. “Those who believe and their hearts find peace in the remembrance of Allah. Know that it is only in the remembrance of Allah that the heart becomes calm” (Surah ar-Ra’d: 28).

Dhikr in the view of Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Hamud al-Farih contains general and special meanings. In a general sense, remembrance is all forms of worship, such as prayer, fasting, pilgrimage, reading the Quran, praise, prayer, tasbih, tahmid, tamjid, and other forms of obedience. Because all of this is done in order to remember Allah, obey Him and worship Him.

Meanwhile, the special meaning of remembrance is remembering Allah with the words of Allah SWT which are mentioned in the Qur’an or described in the hadiths of the Prophet Muhammad in which there are elements of glorifying Allah, praising Him, purifying Him, and uniting Him.

Thus remembrance can be grouped into three. First, remembrance with the heart (bil qalb) is like always remembering and feeling supervised by Allah (muraqabatullah). Second, dhikr with speech (oral bil) such as saying tasbih, tahmid, tahlil, istighfar, and other tayib sentences.

Third, dhikr with actions (bil fi’l), such as prayer, fasting, and other good deeds.

However, according to the scholars, the best remembrance of the Qur’an is recitation of the Qur’an accompanied by tadabur (understanding and living up to its meaning and content). Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam said, “The best of you are those who learn the Qur’an and teach it” (HR Bukhari No. 5027).

Reading and studying the Qur’an will bring a lot of good for the perpetrators. Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam said, “Whoever reads one letter of the Qur’an, he will get a reward of one good deed, while one good deed will be rewarded ten times. I do not say that alif lam mim is one letter, but alif is one letter, lam is one letter, and mim is one letter” (HR Tirmidhi No. 2,910).

In addition to bringing peace, reading and understanding the Quran will also bring life instructions. Because the Qur’an is a book in which there is no doubt whatsoever and as a guide for those who are pious (Surah al-Baqarah: 2). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)