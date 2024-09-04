Released Israeli Hostage Accuses Netanyahu of Betrayal By Abandoning Captives in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – A recently released Israeli hostage from Gaza accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of betraying his office by “abandoning” Israeli captives, urging President Isaac Herzog to make this known publicly, Anadolu Agency reports.

Liat Atzili’s remarks came during a surprising and unplanned speech at an official ceremony marking the eighth anniversary of the death of former President Shimon Peres at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

A resident of Nir Oz, Atzili was held in Gaza for 54 days. Her husband was killed on Oct. 7, 2023 during the Hamas incursion which claimed around 1,200 lives and around 250 others were taken as hostages.

Since then, Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza and created a humanitarian catastrophe. Talks for a cease-fire and return of the remaining hostages continue through mediators the US, Egypt and Qatar, but to no avail.

“The Israeli government has made it clear to us that human life is no longer sacred,” Atzili said.

“Today, it is clear to all of us: ‘Mr. Abandonment’ (a reference to a book published by the families of captives about Netanyahu) must go so that the 101 hostages can return.”

Reflecting on the time since Peres’s passing, she said: “It has been eight years since you left us, Mr. Peres, and it feels like an era. In these years, Netanyahu managed to erase the dream of peace and hope, divide the people, and unite our enemies against us. I cannot imagine what you would have said if you had been here on Oct. 7.”

Atzili said the Hamas October attack occurred while Netanyahu “was preoccupied with staying in power and pushing through the authoritarian coup aimed at keeping him in office,” referencing the controversial judicial overhaul pursued by his government last year.

“The fundamental contract between the citizen and their state was violated on Oct. 7, and the state of Israel failed to protect us. In the name of the axis of lies and deceit, Netanyahu is thwarting the deal to free the hostages,” she added.

“Netanyahu, who failed to confront Hamas and Hezbollah, stands against those supporting a deal to bring back the hostages and labels us as enemies to preserve his political survival.”

Addressing President Herzog directly, Atzili said: “Go to the public and declare that the prime minister has betrayed his office … Your silence will haunt you. (T/RE1/P2)

