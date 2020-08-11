Rafah Crossing Opened in Two Directions for Three Days (photo: special)

Rafah, MINA – Egyptian authorities on Tuesday morning opened Rafah crossing for two directions, from Egypt and Gaza.

The opening for emergency travel is the first time after a five-month closure for departures.

The Egyptian Interior Ministry stated in a statement received by Safa and quoted by MINA, the opening of the Rafah crossing as preparation for the departure and arrival of a number of stranded citizens in the two regions.

The Rafah crossing will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in both directions, for emergency cases.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said the categories allowed to travel are Egyptian passport holders, Egyptian residences, foreign passport holders and emergency case detection from patients.

He indicated that all arrivals will be quarantined for 21 days, for which two new quarantine centers have been opened, one in Deir Al-Balah and the other in Khan Yunis.

This is the first time the crossing of passage from the Gaza Strip have been opened since the crossing was closed in mid-March due to the Coronavirus outbreak, while it was opened twice for the repatriation of displaced people to Gaza.

It is estimated that around three thousand people displaced in Egypt will return to Gaza, which has been experiencing difficult conditions in recent months.

The Health Ministry said it had completed procedures to receive displaced people and bring them to a quarantine center.

He explained that masks would be distributed to the returning refugees, and initial blood tests would be carried out to detect those infected with the Coronavirus.

The ministry estimates that 20-30% of those who return will suffer from Coronavirus infections. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)