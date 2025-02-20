Quran and Islamic Classical Text Reading Course Launched for Ramadan 1446 H

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag) has launched the Ramadan Intensive Program: Generasi Melek Kitab Kuning (Gen-MKing)/Generation Literate in Islamic Classical Texts, focusing on teaching participants how to read the Quran and understand classical Islamic texts (kitab kuning).

The program is open to Ministry employees, students, Islamic preachers, and the general public. Director of Islamic Religious Affairs and Sharia Development, Arsad Hidayat, stated that this initiative aims to strengthen Quran literacy and deepen Islamic knowledge based on classical literature.

“Gen-MKing is expected to cultivate a generation that comprehends classical Islamic texts accurately and thoroughly,” he said in Jakarta on Wednesday (Feb 19).

Schedule and Facilities

Registration: February 18–24, 2025 (online at s.id/gen-m2025)

Selection process: February 25, 2025

Announcement of results: February 26, 2025

Program duration: March 3, 2025, every Monday–Thursday, from 9:00–11:00 AM WIB, throughout Ramadan

Location: Al-Ikhlas Mosque, Ministry of Religious Affairs , Jl. MH. Thamrin No. 6, Central Jakarta

Participants will receive guidance from experts using a systematic and practical approach. They will also be provided with e-certificates, t-shirts, and handbooks.

“This program will introduce participants to key classical Islamic references essential for Islamic studies,” Arsad added.

The Ministry encourages the public, especially young generations, to take advantage of this opportunity to deepen their understanding of Islamic classical texts—an invaluable part of Islamic scholarship that remains well-preserved today.[]

