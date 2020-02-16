Quarantine to Overcome Contagious Recommended by Prophet Muhammad Before

(By: Sajadi, MINA Journalist)

The Chinese government and several countries have carried out quarantine or isolation of all residents who have been or feared to be infected with Coronavirus.

Not only does it limit travel to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, Wuhan City, the alleged origin of the virus, has now also been isolated or quarantined.

Meanwhile, as many as 243 Indonesian citizens from Wuhan, China have also just finished 14 days of quarantine at Natuna. They were all declared healthy and free of a virus called Covid-19.

It is a health protocol standard from the World Health Organization (WHO) to control the spread of the virus. The virus ia known to be transmitted through contact between animals to humans and from human to human.

However, long before WHO issued the guide, 1,400 ago, the quarantine model or isolation of people who were suffering from infectious diseases was once recommended by the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam.

The Prophet said “Those who have infectious diseases must be kept away from those who are healthy.” (narrated by Abu Dawud and others.)

Quoted in a book called ‘The Health Secrets of the Prophet Muhammad: Learning to Live Through the Hadiths of the Prophet’ by Nabil Thawil, in the time, if there was an area or community infected with Tha’un’s disease, Rasulullah Shallallahu’alaihi Wasallam ordered to isolate or quarantine the sufferers in a special isolation place, far from residential areas.

When isolated, the patient is examined in detail, then carried out treatment steps with strict monitoring. New sufferers may leave the isolation room when it has been declared a complete recovery.

Tha’un, as the Prophet said, is a plague of deadly infectious diseases, the cause comes from the bacteria Pasterella Pestis which attacks the human body.

The quarantine method applies to those who suffer from diseases that can spread through physical contact, and even those whose symptoms interfere or offend others.

As Muslims, it is our duty to learn how we can respond to this crisis from an Islamic perspective.

Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala sent His glorious Apostle Muhammad Shallallahu ‘alayhi wa sallam to be a mercy for all nature.

By obeying every command and prohibition from Allah and His Messenger, Insha Allah will get goodness and benefits for our lives. (A/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)