Prophet Muhammad, The Pearl (Part 3)

By: Imam Shamsi Ali, President of Nusantara Foundation, New York

The Propeth Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam was born as the best and noblest human being. The great values ​​that he has make all people unable to deny that he is a perfect human being.

The perfection in question is perfection in representing Islam because he is “the walking qur’an”.

The perfection of the Messenger of Allah is recognized by everyone, including those who do not believe in him as the messenger of Allah. However, this does not close the reality of the majesty and glory of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam.

However, this attitude at the same time displays a paradox, namely not believing in the Prophet and his teachings, but on the other hand admiring his personality which actually comes from his teachings (Quran)?

This paradoxical attitude occurs in the western world, which tries to separate religion and public life. However, Michel Chart, a Western writer, ranked Muhammad as the world’s most influential leader and created extraordinary leadership. In addition, he also positively influences billions of people with a unique approach.

When Michel Chart assesses the Prophet, does the assessment refer to religious leadership in a narrow sense or leadership that is universal in human life?

Simple logic must conclude that the leadership in question is universal leadership. Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam was declared as the “Most Influential” out of 100 world leaders assessed by the Michel Chart. This acknowledgment shows that Muhammad and Islam have come to bring leadership guidance that the world yearns for the most.

The attitude of people who do not believe in the Prophet is exactly like the attitude of the polytheists of Mecca in ancient times. They showed their rejection of the Prophet. However, when they were with their own community, they praised the noble character of the Prophet.

The birth of the Prophet is good news for the world which is being hit by various setbacks in all aspects of life, causing negative impacts.

Therefore, the world longs for the presence of Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam. A prophet who was born and entrusted to be a beacon of life. Now, he is missed by the world. Maybe in Karen Armstrong’s language: “Muhammad, the Prophet of our time”. The title of this extraordinary book admits honestly that Muhammad is the savior of the eworld from the brink of bankruptcy. Hopefully! (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)