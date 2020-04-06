Production of Coronavirus Vaccine in Indonesia Requires One Year

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Research and Technology or Head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Bambang Brodjonegoro said research and development of the coronavirus vaccine in Indonesia requires at least one year.

“What about drugs and vaccines? This is a medium to long term. For vaccines, for example, it takes at least one year at a minimum,” he said, during a press conference at Graha BNPB, Jakarta on Monday.

That is except, he said, perhaps there are vaccines that have been developed abroad and can then be produced in Indonesia.

In addition to vaccines, Covid-19 Consortium Team is also focusing on developing supplements to maintain body immunity made from various raw materials in Indonesia.

The team also developed a study of Covid-19 drugs, one of which is quinine pills that have similarities with Chloroquine, a malaria drug.

“Hopefully, with this test something might perhaps contribute to Covid-19 treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of positive patients Covid-19 per Monday, April 6, recorded as many as 2,491 cases, with details of patients recovering as 192 people, while 209 died. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)