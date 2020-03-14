Prevent Coronavirus, Jakarta Closes Schools for 2 Weeks

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced it would close teaching and learning activities in schools for the next two weeks starting om Monday, March 16.

The decision was taken by Anies following the increasing number of patients infected by coronavirus or Covid-19 which had caused 586 people under surveillance (ODP), and 561 patients under surveillance (PDP), and at least four people in Indonesia were dead.

“We realize that the steps that must be taken now to carry out all procedures reduce interaction between citizens. This means that the mobility of the population is reduced as little as possible, the activities need not be abolished, “Anies Baswedan said at the City Hall on Saturday.

According to him, from the results of discussions conducted with a number of parties, Jakarta Provincial Government closed teaching and learning activities in schools.

“We conclude that the DKI Provincial Government has decided to close all schools in the DKI Province environment and conduct a teaching and learning process. This is valid for 2 weeks and we will evaluate it on the second weekend, “Anies said.

He explained the teaching and learning process carried out with a distance and digital system. Do it with the remote method, do it with digital processes, the aim is to reduce interactions that have the potential for transmission.

“With this decision Jakarta education office will prepare distance material. God willing will be implemented. Materials for parents, teachers will be ready on Monday, “he said.

In addition, the implementation of national exams and school exams was also postponed.

“And for participants on the National Examination on Monday, the school exam will also be postponed tomorrow. Valid for 2 weeks. This was taken to refer to experiences from various places including Indonesia, “he explained.

Anies revealed that in Jakarta has 10.600,000 residents with 1.5 million students. And specifically for high school students, the national exam vocational school reached 124,000 students.

In addition to school, Anies also appealed to a number of non-formal education places such as courses and also closed his teaching and learning activities directly.

“In Jakarta, not only schools, there are courses, non-formal education. We urge to postpone teaching and learning activities directly. Do it with the remote method, with digital processes. The aim is to reduce the interaction of potential transmission, “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)