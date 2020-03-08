Prevent Corona, UNRWA Closes Schools in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Agency for Relief and Work of Palestinian Refugees (UNWRA) closed the schools its manages in Gaza starting on Saturday, March 7 to prevent the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

The head of the UNRWA media bureau in Gaza which was quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo), said hat universities in Gaza also closed their activities within the next month in line with the national emergency coronavirus announced by President Mahmoud Abbas.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed 7 residents in the city of Bethlehem, the southern West Bank were infected with the coronavirus after they met with a Greek delegation visiting Palestine on February 23-27.

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmud Abbas informed the state of emergency in all Palestinian territories, for a whole month, to anticipate the coronavirus and prevent its crossing into other cities.

The Palestinian government in Ramallah made a series of important policies, including dismissing schools, canceling foreign tourist reservations, in a series of preventive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (T/RE1)

